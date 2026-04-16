RWE and Network Rail ink five-year offshore wind farm deal

clock • 2 min read
Credit: RWE
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Credit: RWE

RWE to supply 300Gwh of clean electricity to Network Rail to power its offices, depots, and stations

RWE and Network Rail have agreed a five-year power purchase agreement (PPA) which will see the energy giant provide enough clean power to meet around 65 per cent of demand from the rail company's non-traction...

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