RWE and Network Rail ink five-year offshore wind farm deal

RWE to supply 300Gwh of clean electricity to Network Rail to power its offices, depots, and stations
RWE and Network Rail have agreed a five-year power purchase agreement (PPA) which will see the energy giant provide enough clean power to meet around 65 per cent of demand from the rail company's non-traction...
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