Defra to push ahead with reforms to environmental permitting rules

Government claims proposals will streamline process for securing environmental permits for clean technology and infrastructure projects in England, while maintaining nature and public health safeguards
The government is to move forward with a series of reforms to environmental permitting rules for businesses in England, claiming the changes would make the process "faster, clearer and fit for a changing...
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