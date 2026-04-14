'Retrofit, not replacement': UKGBC shares blueprint for decarbonising the built environment

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New reports frame building retrofit and optimisation as key if the UK's built environment is to meet ambitious climate goals

With most of the UK's building stock set to still be in use by 2050, delivering a net zero built environment by mid century will require retrofit projects to be prioritised over 'replacement', alongside...

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