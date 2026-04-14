Octopus Energy's Tenant Power tariff arrives in Scotland

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Octopus
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Credit: Octopus

Tariff offers reduced bills for social housing tenants and financial incentives for landlords to install green technologies

Octopus Energy has partnered with Grampian Housing Association to offer its 'Tenant Power' tariff to over 100 social homes in Aberdeenshire, offering financial savings and incentives for landlords and...

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