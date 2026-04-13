Vinted revenue grew to almost £1bn in 2025

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Vinted
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Credit: Vinted

Vinted users bought and sold preloved items worth £9.4bn in gross merchandise value last year, latest results reveal

The Vinted Group generated €1.1bn (£960m) in revenue last year, as sales rose by 38 per cent year-on-year on the back of booming demand for second-hand clothes. In total, Vinted users bought and sold...

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