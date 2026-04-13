Survey: Heating engineers expect heat pumps to drive revenues this winter

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Nesta encourages engineers to invest now in hands-on training to help them boost low carbon heating skills in time for winter

Heating engineers across the UK should train now to capitalise on a surge in demand for heat pump installations ahead of this winter, with 25 per cent of engineers anticipating low-carbon heating will...

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