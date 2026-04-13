Course to focus on technical competencies needed to accurately measure and report greenhouse gas emissions
The Institute of Sustainability and Environmental Professionals (ISEP) and the Carbon Accounting Alliance (CAA) have today launched a new course designed to improve the accuracy and credibility of corporate...
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