CBAM: EU carbon border levy certificate price confirmed for first quarter of 2026

European Commission reveals CBAM certificate price for first quarter of this year as firms importing goods into EU single market prepare to begin purchasing from February 2027
EU carbon border tax prices have been revealed for the first quarter of this year, requiring firms importing goods into the European single market to pay €75.36 for every tonne of CO2 emitted in the production...
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