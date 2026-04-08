Defra plots faster planning process for Sizewell C nuclear plant and Teesside SAF refinery

Planning decisions for major clean energy projects to be accelerated by appointment of Environment Agency as single lead environmental regulator, according to Defra
Fresh plans to streamline the planning approval process for both the Sizewell C nuclear power project and a major new £2m refinery for aircraft biofuels in Teesside have been unveiled by the UK government...
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