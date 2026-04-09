Iran war: How wind and solar are saving the UK millions of pounds a day in fossil fuel costs

Growing clean energy capacity means Britain is now better prepared for price spikes triggered by Iran war than it was for those sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, new analysis claims
There are few winners when it comes to war. In the four weeks that have passed since the US and Israel launched their attacks on Iran, thousands of people have lost their lives, many of them civilians,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis