Iran war: How wind and solar are saving the UK millions of pounds a day in fossil fuel costs

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Growing clean energy capacity means Britain is now better prepared for price spikes triggered by Iran war than it was for those sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, new analysis claims

There are few winners when it comes to war. In the four weeks that have passed since the US and Israel launched their attacks on Iran, thousands of people have lost their lives, many of them civilians,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Defra plots faster planning process for Sizewell C nuclear plant and Teesside SAF refinery

Danone snaps up Huel: How a blend of commercial value and sustainability fed $1bn deal

More on Energy

Defra plots faster planning process for Sizewell C nuclear plant and Teesside SAF refinery
Energy

Defra plots faster planning process for Sizewell C nuclear plant and Teesside SAF refinery

Planning decisions for major clean energy projects to be accelerated by appointment of Environment Agency as single lead environmental regulator, according to Defra

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 April 2026 • 5 min read
IEA: $60bn of investment needed to diversify global rare earth supply chains
Energy

IEA: $60bn of investment needed to diversify global rare earth supply chains

International Energy Agency warns that China's continued dominance of rare earth material supply chains is putting up to $6.5tr of global economic activity at risk every year

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 April 2026 • 5 min read
How Caldera is using industrial steam to tackle an energy transition 'blind spot'
Energy

How Caldera is using industrial steam to tackle an energy transition 'blind spot'

Heat battery firm's founder and CEO James Macnaghten explains why he takes inspiration from Victorian-era engineers, and how scale comes from repeatability and simplicity

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 April 2026 • 7 min read