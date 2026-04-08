IEA: $60bn of investment needed to diversify global rare earth supply chains

International Energy Agency warns that China's continued dominance of rare earth material supply chains is putting up to $6.5tr of global economic activity at risk every year
Around $60bn of investment is needed over the next decade to develop more diversified rare earth supply chains for clean and digital technologies, as China's continuing dominance of these critical markets...
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