Study: Improving healthcare 'just as critical' as cutting emissions in fight against air pollution

Study in Lancet journal finds reducing vulnerability to air pollution can help save millions of lives worldwide
Improving access to healthcare can be "just as critical" as cutting emissions when it comes to avoiding premature deaths caused by air pollution, a new study has claimed. Published yesterday in the...
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