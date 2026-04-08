Waitrose to stock Northern Pasta Co's 'regeneratively farmed' pasta in UK stores

Supermarket chain becomes the first in the UK to sell British sustainable pasta brand's radiatori, fusilli and rigatoni made from regeneratively farmed spelt
Regeneratively-farmed pasta is now being sold at Waitrose stores up and down the country under a new deal announced this month between the supermarket and British brand the Northern Pasta Co. Available...
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