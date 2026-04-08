Waitrose to stock Northern Pasta Co's 'regeneratively farmed' pasta in UK stores

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Northern Pasta Co
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Credit: Northern Pasta Co

Supermarket chain becomes the first in the UK to sell British sustainable pasta brand's radiatori, fusilli and rigatoni made from regeneratively farmed spelt

Regeneratively-farmed pasta is now being sold at Waitrose stores up and down the country under a new deal announced this month between the supermarket and British brand the Northern Pasta Co. Available...

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