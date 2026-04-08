Heat battery firm's founder and CEO James Macnaghten explains why he takes inspiration from Victorian-era engineers, and how scale comes from repeatability and simplicity
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching? James Macnaghten: I'm a mechanical engineer by training. Before Caldera, I founded Isentropic, which developed a system that used...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis