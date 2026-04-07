UN launches new climate science data tool for financial firms

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

The Climate Pathways Navigator tool provides financial institutions, banks and insurers with scientific data to help them evaluate their decarbonisation pathways

A new tool designed to enable financial institutions access crucial climate science data to help inform their investment and financial decisions has been launched by the UN Environment Programme's Finance...

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