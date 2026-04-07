Biodiversity Net Gain: Industry warns lack of guidance risks delaying major infrastructure projects

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Trade body BNG Federation urges government to publish long awaited guidance on how to comply with forthcoming Biodiversity Net Gain requirements for nationally significant infrastructure projects

The government is facing fresh calls to publish "long-overdue" guidance on forthcoming Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) rules for major infrastructure projects in England, which natural capital businesses have...

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