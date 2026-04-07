European Central Bank official: 'Fossil fuel dependence poses risks to price stability'

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

ECB board member Frank Elderson emphasises clean energy transition is only way to safeguard the economy from price shocks such as those sparked by wars in Iran and Ukraine

Europe's continued dependence on fossil fuels poses an ongoing threat to the continent's economy as it "increasingly complicates the risks of maintaining price stability", underscoring the benefits of...

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Michael Holder
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