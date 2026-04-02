Wind and solar power delivered record share of UK electricity in 2025

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Old Rottingdean windmill with Rampion windfarm | Credit: iStock
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Old Rottingdean windmill with Rampion windfarm | Credit: iStock

New government figures confirm renewable electricity from wind, solar, and biomass accounted for record 52.5 per cent share of UK power mix last year

Renewable electricity generation continued to set fresh records in the UK last year, with wind, solar, and biomass together providing more than half of the nation's electricity throughout the year...

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