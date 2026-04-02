From car clubs to 'tap-and-go' public transport: A guide to the government's new Better Connected transport strategy

Stuart Stone
clock • 10 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

The government has this week published a wide-ranging new national transport strategy that promises to provide a major boost to decarbonisation efforts

The government has today unveiled wide-ranging plans to expand shared mobility schemes and car club use, better integrate active travel and public transport through new "mobility hubs", and further tackle...

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