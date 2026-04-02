Fischer Farms unveils vertically farmed house plant range

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Fischer Farms
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Credit: Fischer Farms

Following successful launch of its vertically farmed salad range, the brand has this week launched a new range of house plants

Vertical farming pioneer Fischer Farms has announced it has extended its New Eden range to include vertically farmed houseplants for the first time. The brand hailed the new range as a "natural next...

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