AA: Used EV prices fall for fifth straight quarter

Used Car Index reveals jump in searches for EVs, as separate analysis shows how leased EVs can save drivers over £1,300 a year
Prices for the UK's most in-demand used electric and hybrid vehicles fell for the fifth consecutive quarter in the three months to the end of March, according to the latest edition of AA Cars Used Car...
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