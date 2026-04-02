AA: Used EV prices fall for fifth straight quarter

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Used Car Index reveals jump in searches for EVs, as separate analysis shows how leased EVs can save drivers over £1,300 a year

Prices for the UK's most in-demand used electric and hybrid vehicles fell for the fifth consecutive quarter in the three months to the end of March, according to the latest edition of AA Cars Used Car...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Tories warned plan to axe carbon tax would 'hammer industry'

'This time will be different': Starmer seeks closer ties with EU to bolster UK energy security

More on Automotive

Octopus Energy launches new offer that halves on-street EV charging costs
Automotive

Octopus Energy launches new offer that halves on-street EV charging costs

Energy giant to offer 50 per cent off kerbside charging for drivers who lease EVs through Octopus Electric Vehicles

Amber Rolt
clock 02 April 2026 • 4 min read
AA: Used EV prices fall for fifth straight quarter
Automotive

AA: Used EV prices fall for fifth straight quarter

Used Car Index reveals jump in searches for EVs, as separate analysis shows how leased EVs can save drivers over £1,300 a year

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 April 2026 • 6 min read
Gibraltar hails fleet of iconic electric London black cabs
Automotive

Gibraltar hails fleet of iconic electric London black cabs

Electric taxis delivered to the Ministry of Transport in Gibraltar to support the region's ambitions to reduce emissions and improve transport for residents and visitors

Amber Rolt
clock 27 March 2026 • 2 min read