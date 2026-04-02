TotalEnergies and Masdar form $2.2bn joint venture to accelerate renewables growth in Asia

Companies to merge onshore renewable energy activities in nine countries across Asia
TotalEnergies and the UAE's clean energy investment vehicle Masdar have today announced they are to join forces to establish a $2.2bn 50/50 joint venture (JV) that will merge their onshore renewable energy...
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