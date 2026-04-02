Iran oil shock could increase farmers' fuel bills by more than two thirds

ECIU warns UK farming sector could pay an extra £337m in fuel costs if diesel prices remain high
Soaring red diesel prices triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could increase farmers' fuel bills by more than two thirds in 2026, saddling the sector with additional costs as it looks...
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