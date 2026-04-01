Drax completes Flexitricity acquisition

Biomass energy giant finalises reported £42m deal to acquire Edinburgh-based energy optimisation company
Drax has today completed the acquisition of Edinburgh-based energy optimisation company Flexitricity, as the biomass energy giant seeks to harness the firm's tech to enhance its growing pipeline of battery...
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