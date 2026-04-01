Drax completes Flexitricity acquisition

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Drax Power Station, in North Yorkshire | Credit: Drax
Image:

Drax Power Station, in North Yorkshire | Credit: Drax

Biomass energy giant finalises reported £42m deal to acquire Edinburgh-based energy optimisation company

Drax has today completed the acquisition of Edinburgh-based energy optimisation company Flexitricity, as the biomass energy giant seeks to harness the firm's tech to enhance its growing pipeline of battery...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

From car clubs to 'tap-and-go' public transport: A guide to the government's new Better Connected transport strategy

'First step in modernising': EU moves forward with ETS reforms in response to energy market shocks

More on Energy

Study: Plummeting clean tech costs mean 'the old trade-off between climate and development is over'
Energy

Study: Plummeting clean tech costs mean 'the old trade-off between climate and development is over'

As oil prices rise, report shows how climate vulnerable countries are moving quickly to deploy solar technologies and embrace electrification

Amber Rolt
clock 02 April 2026 • 3 min read
Study identifies 4.7 million homes in 'energy crisis hotspots' across England
Energy

Study identifies 4.7 million homes in 'energy crisis hotspots' across England

Mapping from Friends of the Earth reveals 6,515 neighbourhoods most exposed to the impact of energy price spikes in the wake of the Iran War

Amber Rolt
clock 02 April 2026 • 5 min read
TotalEnergies and Masdar form $2.2bn joint venture to accelerate renewables growth in Asia
Energy

TotalEnergies and Masdar form $2.2bn joint venture to accelerate renewables growth in Asia

Companies to merge onshore renewable energy activities in nine countries across Asia

Amber Rolt
clock 02 April 2026 • 2 min read