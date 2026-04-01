Study: How the EU can use its carbon market to deliver carbon removal at scale

Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) study explores benefits of integrating carbon removal projects into the EU’s Emissions Trading System
The European Union's (EU) Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) could be harnessed to accelerate the development of large scale carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects that are likely to play a crucial role...
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