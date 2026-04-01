Celtic Renewables extends deal to produce green chemicals from whisky by products

Whisky by-products from Ian Macleod Distillers are being harnessed to produce bio-based green chemicals for use in products such as household and cosmetic goods
Green chemicals manufacturer Celtic Renewables and independent distillery Rosebank are to continue to work together on turning whisky by-products into natural bio-chemicals for household and cosmetic goods...
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