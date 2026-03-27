Crown Estate unveils plans for 6GW offshore wind leasing round

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: ScotWind
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Credit: ScotWind

Seabed manager confirms Offshore Wind Leasing Round 6 is scheduled for the first half of 2027, but conservationists fear adverse impact on seabird populations

The Crown Estate has this week kicked off a programme of market engagement with offshore wind developers, ahead of the official launch of a new seabed leasing round that is slated for the first half of...

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