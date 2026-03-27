Gibraltar hails fleet of iconic electric London black cabs

Electric taxis delivered to the Ministry of Transport in Gibraltar to support the region's ambitions to reduce emissions and improve transport for residents and visitors
Eleven electric black cabs landed on the roads in Gibraltar this week, as part of the British Overseas Territory's ambitions to reduce its transport emissions. London EV Company (LEVC) announced its...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis