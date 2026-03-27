Gibraltar hails fleet of iconic electric London black cabs

clock • 2 min read
Credit: LEVC
Image:

Credit: LEVC

Electric taxis delivered to the Ministry of Transport in Gibraltar to support the region's ambitions to reduce emissions and improve transport for residents and visitors

Eleven electric black cabs landed on the roads in Gibraltar this week, as part of the British Overseas Territory's ambitions to reduce its transport emissions. London EV Company (LEVC) announced its...

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