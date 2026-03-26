IEA signals clean tech market could more than double to $3tr by 2035

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
IEA signals clean tech market could more than double to $3tr by 2035

New report on clean technology manufacturing predicts continued rapid growth, as OECD highlights how 'renewable energy generation and energy efficiency can enhance economic security'

The global market for clean technologies could more than double over the next decade, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which suggests booming demand for solar panels,...

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