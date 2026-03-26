'A crucial buffer against expensive gas': Britain's wind farms set 'world leading' generation record

Offshore and onshore wind now the UK's largest source of electricity, helping to curb the nation's exposure to expensive and volatile fossil fuel imports
Britain's wind farms produced enough electricity to power over 23 million homes yesterday, setting a new maximum generation record that helped squeeze reliance on gas generation at a time when fossil gas...
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