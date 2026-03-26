How the WSL plans to keep 'watering' the seeds sown at its greenest ever cup final

How the WSL plans to keep 'watering' the seeds sown at its greenest ever cup final

Stuart Stone
clock • 10 min read

The WSL's Hannah Buckley talks tactics from the recent Subway League Cup Final and explains how football's big moments can drive 'systemic change'

The 2026 men's FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in fewer than 80 days at Mexico's iconic Azteca Stadium, has the potential to become a flashpoint in the beautiful game's climate discourse. Impacts at tennis'...

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Stuart Stone
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