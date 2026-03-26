'Installation boom': Solar and heat pump sales surge as Middle East conflict escalates

New figures reveal demand for domestic clean technologies has increased sharply, as households look to better insulate themselves against rising oil and gas prices
As energy markets continue to be hit by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, British households are looking to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and become "their own power stations", leading...
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