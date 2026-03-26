'Easter Eggflation' bites as chocolate prices jump 66 per cent since 2023

As UK families prepare for Easter, new ECIU analysis warns the cost of climate change is hitting home with a dramatic surge in the price of chocolate eggs
Extreme weather that has been exacerbated by climate change has pushed the average price of popular Easter chocolates up by two thirds in three years, with some Easter eggs more than doubling in price....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis