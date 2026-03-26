'Easter Eggflation' bites as chocolate prices jump 66 per cent since 2023

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

As UK families prepare for Easter, new ECIU analysis warns the cost of climate change is hitting home with a dramatic surge in the price of chocolate eggs

Extreme weather that has been exacerbated by climate change has pushed the average price of popular Easter chocolates up by two thirds in three years, with some Easter eggs more than doubling in price....

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