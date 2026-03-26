'Raising of ambition': India commits to cutting carbon intensity by 47 per cent in strengthened climate action plan

Indian government approves new Nationally Determined Contribution, featuring ambitious new emissions and clean power targets
The Indian government has confirmed it is to significantly strengthen its climate and clean energy goals, after Ministers signed off on a new national climate action plan that promises to cut emissions...
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