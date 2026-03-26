'Raising of ambition': India commits to cutting carbon intensity by 47 per cent in strengthened climate action plan

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
'Raising of ambition': India commits to cutting carbon intensity by 47 per cent in strengthened climate action plan

Indian government approves new Nationally Determined Contribution, featuring ambitious new emissions and clean power targets

The Indian government has confirmed it is to significantly strengthen its climate and clean energy goals, after Ministers signed off on a new national climate action plan that promises to cut emissions...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Iran War: Businesses facing gas bill hikes of up to 80 per cent

Government charges up electric truck drive with £1bn budget

More on Policy

'Raising of ambition': India commits to cutting carbon intensity by 47 per cent in strengthened climate action plan
Policy

'Raising of ambition': India commits to cutting carbon intensity by 47 per cent in strengthened climate action plan

Indian government approves new Nationally Determined Contribution, featuring ambitious new emissions and clean power targets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 March 2026 • 4 min read
'Glaring problems': MPs warn environmental regulators ill-equipped to protect nature
Policy

'Glaring problems': MPs warn environmental regulators ill-equipped to protect nature

Public Accounts Committee claims Environment Agency and Natural England do not have powers and resources required to combat illegal waste dumping and sewage spills

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 March 2026 • 5 min read
The Bank of England needs new green tools to fight fossil fuel inflation
Policy

The Bank of England needs new green tools to fight fossil fuel inflation

By raising interest rates to tackle inflation the Bank of England is pushing up costs of capital needed to fund clean energy projects and boost UK resilience to the next fossil fuel crisis, writes Prospect's Sue Ferns OBE

Sue Ferns, Prospect
clock 25 March 2026 • 5 min read