Vestas eyes plans for €250m offshore wind factory in Scotland

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Vestas
Image:

Credit: Vestas

Danish wind power giant is in talks to potentially co-invest in facility alongside UK and Scottish governments

Vestas is considering plans for more than €250m investment in a major new factory for offshore wind turbine components in Scotland, with the facility expected to directly create up to 500 new jobs once...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Draft guidelines unveiled to help unlock finance for industrial decarbonisation

'We need to talk to the public': John Kerry reckons with a brave new world for green business

More on Wind

Government set to ease planning barriers for small turbines
Wind

Government set to ease planning barriers for small turbines

Proposals would allow businesses and public sector organisations to install one turbine up to 30 metres tall without submitting planning proposals

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 March 2026 • 3 min read
Ocean Winds signs lease to develop Celtic Sea floating offshore wind project
Wind

Ocean Winds signs lease to develop Celtic Sea floating offshore wind project

Joint venture between energy developers EDPR and ENGIE aims to deliver up to 1.5GW of capacity over the next decade

Amber Rolt
clock 03 March 2026 • 3 min read
Ayrshire group switches on community-owned wind project capable of powering 2,000 homes
Wind

Ayrshire group switches on community-owned wind project capable of powering 2,000 homes

Community-owned 2.5MW Kilbirnie wind turbine completes first full week in operation

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 March 2026 • 3 min read