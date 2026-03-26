Vestas eyes plans for €250m offshore wind factory in Scotland

Danish wind power giant is in talks to potentially co-invest in facility alongside UK and Scottish governments
Vestas is considering plans for more than €250m investment in a major new factory for offshore wind turbine components in Scotland, with the facility expected to directly create up to 500 new jobs once...
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