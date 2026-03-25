Iran War: Businesses facing gas bill hikes of up to 80 per cent

Latest analysis from Cornwall Insight warns businesses have already seen gas costs rise by nearly 60 per cent, further strengthening the business case for renewables
Businesses across the UK are facing sharp increases in electricity and gas bills on the back of the escalating energy crisis triggered by the Iran War, with some companies expected to see costs rise by...
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