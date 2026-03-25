'We need to talk to the public': John Kerry reckons with a brave new world for green business

Former US Climate Envoy joined a raft of top business leaders at SMI's annual meetings in London, where navigating the current geopolitical tumult in pursuit of a greener future was top of the agenda
It is fair to say times have changed since John Kerry was one of the world's premier diplomats. Only two years have passed since the former Secretary of State resigned from his role as the US Special Presidential...
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