Study: AI innovation helps save half a million meals

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Businesses and food charities can harness AI to combat food waste and redistribute unavoidable surplus to people in need

Food giant Nestlé has been working with food charities and technology platform Zest to pilot "a first of a kind" artificial intelligence (AI) solution to combat food waste, which has already saved nearly...

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