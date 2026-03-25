Government charges up electric truck drive with £1bn budget

Department for Transport confirms extension of electric truck and van schemes, as it looks to mobilise over £1bn of funding in support of fleet decarbonisation efforts
The government has today announced it is to provide £1bn of funding to support the roll out of electric vans and trucks across the UK, as it continues to ramp up efforts to curb the UK's reliance on imported...
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