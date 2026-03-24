'Contingency planning': Chancellor confirms work underway to provide targeted energy bill support

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
'Contingency planning': Chancellor confirms work underway to provide targeted energy bill support

Rachel Reeves signals targeted support planned to help households cope with expected increase in energy bills, as she announces further reforms to help fast track nuclear and renewables projects

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has today told MPs contingency planning is underway, which could result in targeted support being provided to low income and fuel poor households if energy costs rise sharply later...

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