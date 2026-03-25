Refill Locator: Recycle Now maps 'refill' outlets across the UK

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

London has the most shops offering refillable products that can replace single-use plastic, followed by Bristol, Oxford, and Brighton and Hove

London has come out on top as the city with the most refill shops in the UK, after new data published by Recycle Now revealed "huge interest" among public in products and services that allow them to ditch...

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