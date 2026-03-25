Refill Locator: Recycle Now maps 'refill' outlets across the UK

London has the most shops offering refillable products that can replace single-use plastic, followed by Bristol, Oxford, and Brighton and Hove
London has come out on top as the city with the most refill shops in the UK, after new data published by Recycle Now revealed "huge interest" among public in products and services that allow them to ditch...
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