'Weather whiplash' brings end to England's drought - but water firms urged to brace for its return

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Heavy rainfall replenishes England's water levels, but scientists warn changing climate makes rapid swings between drought and flooding more likely

Months of heavy rainfall mean England's water levels have now largely recovered from recent drought conditions, but water companies are still being urged to brace for a likely return of increased water...

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