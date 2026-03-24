Low carbon economy provided more than 650,000 roles at the end of 2024, according to provisional estimates
The number of full-time jobs provided by the UK's "green" industries increased 27.8 per cent between 2015 and the end of 2024, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS)....
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