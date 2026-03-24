The current debate over North Sea gas drilling focuses on its - negligible - potential impact on energy bills, but largely ignores the huge climate risks attached, writes former BBC News correspondent Roger Harrabin
It is excruciating hearing Ministers and journalists debating current UK energy prices without sounding the alarm about the elephant in the room that is climate change. Labour has been persuaded that although...
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