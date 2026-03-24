Survey: Two-fifths of investors favour green strategies 'despite challenging backdrop'

Many investors quizzed by wealth manager Quilter also want their portfolios to support the net zero transition and exclude oil, gas and coal
More than four-in-ten investors want the option to invest in companies that are helping to drive the green transition, despite "recent political rhetoric and performance concerns", according to fresh survey...
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