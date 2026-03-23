Study: Middle East conflict reveals how renewables rollout can hedge against commodity price shocks

Oxford Economics analysis reiterates how clean energy investment delivers economic and security benefits that extend far beyond reduced climate impacts
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its potentially crippling impact on energy markets is strengthening the case for a rapid build out of renewables capacity to hedge against price shocks from...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis