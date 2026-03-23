Study: Middle East conflict reveals how renewables rollout can hedge against commodity price shocks

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Oxford Economics analysis reiterates how clean energy investment delivers economic and security benefits that extend far beyond reduced climate impacts

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its potentially crippling impact on energy markets is strengthening the case for a rapid build out of renewables capacity to hedge against price shocks from...

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