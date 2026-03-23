UK Packaging PRO appointed to deliver national packaging scheme

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
UK Packaging PRO appointed to deliver national packaging scheme

Government confirms industry-backed group is to manage Packaging Extended Producer Responsibility scheme, as part of efforts to better incentivise firms to switch to sustainable materials

The government's Packaging Extended Producer Responsibility (pEPR) took a major step forward today, with confirmation UK Packaging PRO has been officially appointed as the Producer Responsibility Organisation...

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