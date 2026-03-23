Radisson Group targets 100 net zero hotels by 2030

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Hospitality giant to expand Verified Net Zero Hotels pilot with phased rollout starting in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the UK, and South Africa

Radisson Hotel Group has today pledged to deliver 100 verified net zero hotels by 2030, following the success of a pilot programme launched last year. The hospitality giant - which boasts a portfolio...

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