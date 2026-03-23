Radisson Group targets 100 net zero hotels by 2030

Hospitality giant to expand Verified Net Zero Hotels pilot with phased rollout starting in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the UK, and South Africa
Radisson Hotel Group has today pledged to deliver 100 verified net zero hotels by 2030, following the success of a pilot programme launched last year. The hospitality giant - which boasts a portfolio...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis