Survey: Confidence slips in carbon intensive industries' ability to meet net zero goals

Poll of over 800 executives carried out before Iran War reveals widespread belief oil demand will keep rising for the foreseeable future
Confidence in the ability of the global economy to reach net zero emissions by mid-century appears to be declining among top executives in carbon intensive industries, such as oil, gas, utilities, chemicals,...
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