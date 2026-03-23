Study: 'Systematically mispriced' climate risks could hit listed firms for $1.3tr in the next year

Some of the world's biggest firms are underestimating weather and climate risks despite investors increasingly factoring them into decision-making, SMI report warns
Risks posed to investors and listed companies by extreme weather that is made more frequent and severe by climate change are being "systematically mispriced" across financial markets. That is the stark...
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